Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Elderly man dies in house fire as crews force entry to fight blaze

BirminghamPublished:

A man in his 90s has died following a house fire in Birmingham.

Crews rushed to the home on Overton Road in Acocks Green at 5.50am on Saturday morning.

They forced their way into the home and were met with a well-developed blaze in the lounge.

Crews from Billesley, Solihull and Hay Mills fire stations attended.

They wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels to extinguish the fire, which was confirmed to be out by 6.20am

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the man's death."

It is believed that the fire started accidentally. A report will now be prepared for coroner.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News