Elderly man dies in house fire as crews force entry to fight blaze

Crews rushed to the home on Overton Road in Acocks Green at 5.50am on Saturday morning.

They forced their way into the home and were met with a well-developed blaze in the lounge.

Crews from Billesley, Solihull and Hay Mills fire stations attended.

They wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels to extinguish the fire, which was confirmed to be out by 6.20am

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the man's death."

It is believed that the fire started accidentally. A report will now be prepared for coroner.