Train company warns passengers of disruption as no services to run on two days next week

By Lisa O'Brien

No West Midlands Railway services will be running when workers walk out again next week.

Members of the ASLEF union will stage industrial action in a row over pay on Wednesday and Friday.

It is expected to cause widespread disruption with West Midlands Railway (WMR) warning that none of its services will run on any route on those days as a result.

Early morning or late night services on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday may also be impacted.

Passengers are being urged to check timetables before they travel.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys continue to be affected by industrial action.

"There will be no service on any WMR route on Wednesday and Friday and passengers should not travel by train on these dates.

“Passengers should also check their journeys on the dates either side of the strike days as there may be a knock-on effect to early morning and late night trains.

“Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.”

For up-to-date information on the strike action, including details of ticketing and refunds, visit wmr.uk/industrialaction

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

