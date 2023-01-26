New Deputy Chief Constable appointed for West Midlands

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green will take up his new role in the spring. Photo: West Midlands Police

Mr Green, who is currently an Assistant Chief Constable at Greater Manchester Police, is expected to take up the position in the spring.

He will take over from the current Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, who is leaving to take up the position of Chief Constable of Northumbria Police.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “I am delighted that Scott Green will be joining West Midlands Police as Deputy Chief Constable.

"He will bring a wealth of experience to the role and I am looking forward to working with him to provide an outstanding local policing service for our communities.”

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green said: “I am delighted to accept the position of Deputy Chief Constable.

" I am looking forward to working with the talented team at West Midlands Police to improve our service for people across the region and make communities safer.”

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said: “I’d like to welcome Scott Green to the West Midlands.

“His experience in policing will, I’m sure, prove invaluable.