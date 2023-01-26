Cross City Line changes for new train testing

West Midlands Railway

The amended time-table will mean the11.39am from Lichfield Trent Valley will instead start at Lichfield City Railway Station. Meanwhile the 10.03am Bromsgrove to Lichfield Trent Valley will terminate at Lichfield City.

The commuter line runs between Lichfield and Redditch via Birmingham New Street

The operator tweeted: "Due to the testing of a new train fleet, there will be small changes to 2 services on the Cross City line on Tuesday 31 Jan."