Cross City Line changes for new train testing

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamPublished:

Passengers will face delays on the Cross City Line next week due to testing of new trains. Operator West Midlands Railway said thee will be minor changes to two services on Tuesday.

West Midlands Railway

The amended time-table will mean the11.39am from Lichfield Trent Valley will instead start at Lichfield City Railway Station. Meanwhile the 10.03am Bromsgrove to Lichfield Trent Valley will terminate at Lichfield City.

The commuter line runs between Lichfield and Redditch via Birmingham New Street

The operator tweeted: "Due to the testing of a new train fleet, there will be small changes to 2 services on the Cross City line on Tuesday 31 Jan."

Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

