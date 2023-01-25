Runners urged to sign up for Great Birmingham Run

Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham is just one of the many highlights of the 2023 AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run

The AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run takes place on Sunday, May 7, with the start line at the city’s showpiece Centenary Square and finish line at Smithfield.

This year’s 10k and half marathon routes will showcase the best of Birmingham city centre and beyond and take in historic St Paul’s Square in the Jewellery Quarter for both distances and picturesque Cannon Hill Park for the 13.1-mile run.

Entries are now open and runners can look forward to inspiring sights and incredible support all along the 10k and half marathon route.

Finishers will collect a new AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run medal, an exclusive finisher’s t-shirt plus a bag filled with goodies.

Runners rewards also include access to special offers for participants, from partners and sponsors as a well done are also available via the Great Run app.

Charlie Musson, brand and PR director at AJ Bell, said: “We know that inspirational mass-participation events such as the AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run can have a really positive effect on physical health and mental wellbeing.

“Everybody taking on the 10k or half marathon is either working towards a personal goal or supporting good causes along the way and we are really proud to be a part of this fantastic Birmingham event.”

Paul Foster, Chief Executive, Great Run Company, said: “The 2022 Great Birmingham Run 10k was such a special occasion but we were determined to go one better this year and I’m so excited to reveal a route that shows off the best of Brum.

“We can’t wait for May Bank Holiday Weekend and the chance to see Birmingham come alive once again with the colour and energy of a Great Run event.”