Extra patrols and police powers after boy, 13, stabbed in city centre

By Emma Walker BirminghamPublished:

Patrols have been stepped up and officers given temporary stop and search powers after a teenage boy was stabbed near Grand Central in Birmingham City Centre.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

It’s believed he was attacked by a group of youths at around 4.30pm on the McDonald's ramp in Stephenson Place yesterday.

Officers have been given temporary powers which allows them to stop and search people without reasonable grounds in the area.

Ch Insp Richard Evans, of Birmingham Police, said: “This was an appalling attack on a young boy in the heart of the city centre.

“We quickly put in place temporary powers, called section 60 powers, giving us the ability to stop and search people without the normal need for us to have reasonable grounds.

“It’s not something we do lightly, but we did this to protect everyone visiting and working in the city centre. We’re considering using those powers again today to continue to keep people safe, and will share the results so that they be scrutinised.

“We’ll continue to have officers in the city centre today to reassure people, while we continue to work with partners to reduce knife crime in the West Midlands."

People with information should contact police via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2795 of 18 January.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

