Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after crashing into barrier near Birmingham Airport runway

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished:

A man in his 60s has died after the car he was driving hit metal barriers outside Birmingham Airport.

The man in his 60s died after crashing into metal barriers. Photo: Google.
The man in his 60s died after crashing into metal barriers. Photo: Google.

The collision happened at around 9pm on Tuesday on Hermes Road, which is adjacent to the airport's runway and main terminal buildings on one side, and the car park on the other.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Solihull Police put out the following statement this morning: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Birmingham Airport last night.

"At around 9pm last night, a car hit metal barriers in Hermes Road. The driver, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who might have seen what happened or have dashcam footage of the collision.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3959 of 17 January."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News