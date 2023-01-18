Man dies after crashing into barrier near Birmingham Airport runway

The man in his 60s died after crashing into metal barriers. Photo: Google.

The collision happened at around 9pm on Tuesday on Hermes Road, which is adjacent to the airport's runway and main terminal buildings on one side, and the car park on the other.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Solihull Police put out the following statement this morning: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Birmingham Airport last night.

"At around 9pm last night, a car hit metal barriers in Hermes Road. The driver, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who might have seen what happened or have dashcam footage of the collision.