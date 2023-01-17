Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Special match to honour memory of murdered child Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A special football match is to be played in memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Birmingham City are set to honour Arthur's life through a match and tribute shirt. Photo: Birmingham City FC
Birmingham City are set to honour Arthur's life through a match and tribute shirt. Photo: Birmingham City FC

Birmingham City FC, who Arthur supported, are set to play the match on Saturday, January 21 against Preston North End as a tribute to six-year-old Arthur, who was killed after suffering abuse from his father Thomas and his father's partner Emma Tustin in June 2020.

The club will wear special kit with "Arthur 6" printed in the centre of the shirt, with the kit also being worn by the Birmingham City women's team in their fixture the next day.

There will also be bears on sale, with proceeds going to the NSPCC, and a sixth-minute applause will take place at other games in Arthur's honour.

Emma Tustin was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with minimum tariff of 29 years behind bars before she can be considered for release, while Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News