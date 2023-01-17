Special match to honour memory of murdered child Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Birmingham City are set to honour Arthur's life through a match and tribute shirt. Photo: Birmingham City FC

Birmingham City FC, who Arthur supported, are set to play the match on Saturday, January 21 against Preston North End as a tribute to six-year-old Arthur, who was killed after suffering abuse from his father Thomas and his father's partner Emma Tustin in June 2020.

The club will wear special kit with "Arthur 6" printed in the centre of the shirt, with the kit also being worn by the Birmingham City women's team in their fixture the next day.

There will also be bears on sale, with proceeds going to the NSPCC, and a sixth-minute applause will take place at other games in Arthur's honour.