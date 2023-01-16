Notification Settings

Man identified in connection with alleged Gucci bag snatch on train

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamPublished:

A man police wanted to speak to in connection with the alleged theft of a Gucci bag from a woman on a train in the West Midlands has been identified.

A stock image of police tape.

The bag's owner had been travelling on a service which had stopped at Gravelly Hill Railway Station at about 10pm on November 14 when the incident happened.

A man on the platform peered through the window and shouted that the bag in the victim’s possession belonged to him before he entered the carriage.

He then allegedly snatched it from her hands before fleeing the train.

British Transport Police launched a public appeal to identify the image of a male thought to have been in the area at the time.

