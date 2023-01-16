Panto star Doreen the Cat meets her own kind at cafe

Doreen Tipton at The Kitty Cafe in Birmingham. Doreen is appearing as 'Doreen the Cat, in Dick Whittington at Birmingham Hippodrome. Photo: Simon Hadley

Doreen Tipton, who is currently appearing in Dick Whittington at Birmingham Hippodrome as Doreen the Cat, paid a visit to Birmingham's Kitty Care at Grand Central on Monday to meet some of the furry residents.

The cafe is a place to enjoy a drink and a cuddle with a cat, and also acts as a cat sanctuary, housing up to 30 rescue cats before they find new homes. The money spent in the cafe contributes to helping the Kitty Cafe Rescue project.

Doreen entered the cafe dressed as Doreen the Cat and spent an hour lapping up the attention of the curious cats there.

In Dick Whittington Doreen has joined one of Britain’s most celebrated stars, Marti Pellow as The Ratman, Birmingham Panto favourite Matt Slack as Dick Whittington, TV Doctor and presenter Dr Ranj as Spirit of the Bells, musician Suzanne Shaw as Alice and Birmingham favourite Andrew Ryan as Felicity Fitzwarren.

With sets and costumes from The London Palladium, spectacular special effects and plenty of audience participation, Dick Whittington is a chance for audiences to come together and share the magic of live theatre.

Dick Whittington is at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday, January 29, and tickets can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*