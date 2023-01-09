Fire service issue urgent safety warning about wood coals being burnt indoors

Do not burn coals in the home

West Midlands Fire Service have been called out to houses where the carbon monoxide level was so high the occupants felt unwell and could have died if they had not called 999.

The fire service issued a warning on Twitter with photos of the dangerous product, called Abo Alabed wood coals which can also be used in Sisha pipes.

Beware of these coals

The fire service said: "This is an urgent safety message. We’re seeing an increase in calls to houses where these coals (and similar) are being burned indoors as incense.

"The carbon monoxide reading in this small house was 600ppm which poses a serious risk of death. The occupiers felt unwell but they were only alerted to a serious problem, by their carbon monoxide alarm in another room."