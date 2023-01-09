Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire service issue urgent safety warning about wood coals being burnt indoors

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews have issued an urgent warning about wood coals after being called out to homes with dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Do not burn coals in the home
Do not burn coals in the home

West Midlands Fire Service have been called out to houses where the carbon monoxide level was so high the occupants felt unwell and could have died if they had not called 999.

The fire service issued a warning on Twitter with photos of the dangerous product, called Abo Alabed wood coals which can also be used in Sisha pipes.

Beware of these coals

The fire service said: "This is an urgent safety message. We’re seeing an increase in calls to houses where these coals (and similar) are being burned indoors as incense.

"The carbon monoxide reading in this small house was 600ppm which poses a serious risk of death. The occupiers felt unwell but they were only alerted to a serious problem, by their carbon monoxide alarm in another room."

The warning continued: "Please help us share this vital message. Do not burn indoors."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News