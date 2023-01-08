Brothers Finlay, eight, and Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Tom Stewart, 11, were three of the four boys to die in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy in Kingshurst, Solihull

The Go Fund Me page created on behalf of the families of the children who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull has now raised more than £93,100.

More than 3,600 people have offered donations which will be given to the families.

The four boys died after they fell through the ice on December 11.

Jack Johnson, 10, died in the tragedy, as well as brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, and their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart.

To find out more and to make a donation, go to gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes