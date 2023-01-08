Notification Settings

Fundraiser tops £90,000 after Babbs Mill Lake tragedy

By Lisa O'Brien

A fundraising appeal in memory of four boys who died after falling into a freezing lake has surpassed £90,000.

Brothers Finlay, eight, and Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Tom Stewart, 11, were three of the four boys to die in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy in Kingshurst, Solihull


The Go Fund Me page created on behalf of the families of the children who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull has now raised more than £93,100.

More than 3,600 people have offered donations which will be given to the families.

Jack Johnson

The four boys died after they fell through the ice on December 11.

Jack Johnson, 10, died in the tragedy, as well as brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, and their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart.

To find out more and to make a donation, go to gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes

The inquest into the deaths has been opened and adjourned.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

