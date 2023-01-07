Football club retires number of Cody Fisher who died at nightclub on Boxing Day

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day

The 23-year-old, described as a talented and gifted player, was killed at The Crane Nightclub in Digbeth whilst out with friends.

The footballer started his career in Walsall and had played for Stourbridge, Bromsgrove and Stratford Town with the latter club – his most recent – retiring his number 23 shirt at a special ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony was led by Ian Holloway, former coach at Leicester City and Blackpool and a friend of club chairman Jed McCrory. The shirt was blessed by Rev Jon Martin.

Speaking to the club, Mr Holloway said: "What Stratford must feel, I honestly do not know, knowing the boy like you did, such a wonderful upbeat young fellow, hungry to learn and hungry to help others. To go out on Christmas on a night out and never come home is horrific.

"I’ve known Jed for a few years now, he’s a wonderful man, who likes to get young people to take responsibility, if they’ve had difficult years in their life and he trusts people and makes them believe in the themselves.

"For him to ask me to come up here and say a few words, it was a privilege. Did I know what I was going to say when I stood up, no - I thought about it and really without knowing the boy it was a bit difficult but I felt I knew him after talking to Jed and hopefully what I said tonight will help the boys heal, make them realise what they’ve lost but to think about what would Cody say about it.

"And what would he want you to do, would he want you to sit at home and mope and moan or would he want you out fighting and keeping going?

"Hopefully I’ve hit the right chord but unfortunately I didn’t meet his mum Tracey, my heart goes out to her, I’m a parent and grandparent it’s your worst nightmare."