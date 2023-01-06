Notification Settings

Manhunt after three trains tampered with in the Midlands

By Eleanor LawsonBirmingham

Detectives are searching for a man after three trains were tampered with in the Midlands, causing one to break down.

British Transport Police are hunting this man, who they believe tampered with three trains

British Transport Police have put out an appeal after a man boarded a train at London Marylebone on November 9 and began to tamper with it.

This led to the doors not being able to open as it arrived at Bicester Village and passengers not being able to alight.

He then boarded a train to Banbury and interfered with the same part of the train on this service.

The man then boarded a train from Banbury to Solihull and tampered with another area of the train which caused the service to break down.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200118309. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

