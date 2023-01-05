Emergency M42 motorway works causing rush hour delays after lorry crash

Recovery and emergency barrier repairs are ongoing before rush hour after a lorry collided with the central reservation barrier between Junction 2 and Junction 1 for Birmingham and Bromsgrove.
As of 7am, there's a 45 minute delay northbound with three miles of congestion.
2 lanes (of 3) remain closed in both directions on the #M42 in #Worcestershire between J2 (#Birmingham) and J1 (#Bromsgrove) due to a collision involving a lorry.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) January 5, 2023
Recovery and emergency barrier repairs are ongoing.
There's a 45 minute delay northbound with 3 miles of congestion pic.twitter.com/MVJnKdO8Ot