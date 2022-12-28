Notification Settings

Games Chief offers his thanks to all who made Birmingham 2022 a success

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A message of thanks has been sent out by the Chief Executive of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ian Reid (left) has written a thank you to everyone who played a part in the Commonwealth Games
Ian Reid has written a personal message on behalf of the Organising Committee for the Games held in Birmingham over the summer to thank every supporter for making the Games a success.

He expressed thanks to the Commonwealth Collective, the 14,000-strong volunteer workforce, for their dedication and paid tribute to everyone who took part in the Games and, as he put it, made it a game-changer for the region.

Ian Reid thanked everyone who made the Games a success, from the volunteers to those who took bought tickets. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

He said: "As we draw to the end of 2022, I wanted to take the opportunity on behalf of the team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee to thank you for your fantastic support in helping make the Games so special.

"Collectively, we delivered a stand-out edition of the Commonwealth Games that was game-changing for the region. You played a part in this.

"You might have been one of the 14,000 members of our volunteer workforce, the Commonwealth Collective, who dedicated your time and energy to bringing the Games to life.

"You might have been one of the 1.5 million spectators cheering home one of many thousands of athletes to take part in the Games.

The Games saw spectacles such as the Birmingham Bull

"You might have been a super-shopper who brought the colour in your head-to-toe Perry merchandise or just a friendly face at one of our festival sites, who smiled, greeted, and said ‘hello’ to one of the five million visitors that we welcomed to the region.

"Whoever you are, wherever you are from and whatever you did at Games-time, know that it was all of us, as one, who came together to cheer, celebrate, and create memories that will last for years to come.

"This will be the final message you will receive from us and so behalf of everyone at the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee and all our partners, thank you once again for your support and we wish you all the very best for 2023."

