Council offering free Christmas tree drop off points

Drop Christmas trees off in Birmingham

Disposal points for anyone with an unwanted real tree are identified close to the main entrance of Cotteridge Park, Sutton Park, Lickey Hills Country Park and Sheldon Country Park.

Please make sure all plastic or metal is removed from the tree prior to drop off.

A Birmingham Council spokesman said: "There is no cost for the service, which runs until January 31, and anyone who wants to take advantage of this offer should drop their tree off between 9am and 4pm (any day of the week).

"All the trees that are collected will be chipped and retained within the UK to create biomass electricity."

The spokesman added: "Alternatively, there is a charity service provided by the Hospice Charity Partnership. For a donation, the charity’s volunteers will collect your tree (subject to you living in a postcode area covered by the service), without the need to leave the comfort of your own home."