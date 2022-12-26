Notification Settings

Railway worker kicked in head and struck with traffic cone in station assault

By Deborah Hardiman

A railway station worker was kicked in the head by a passenger who pushed through a ticket gate.

British Transport Police has released an image of the suspect. Photo: British Transport Police
A police appeal has been launched in a bid to find the man who also struck the worker with a traffic cone during the incident which happened at Birmingham New Street earlier this month.

Officers investigating the assault have now released a security camera image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the drama.

British Transport Police said the incident happened when the victim challenged a man who pushed through the ticket barriers.

The man at first aggressively threatened the member of staff before walking away before returning two minutes later wielding a traffic cone.

He assaulted the member of staff, causing him to fall to the floor. He then kicked him in the head before leaving the scene at 4.24pm on December 2.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone recognising him or have any information should contact the unit via text on 61016 or telephone 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 406 of 02/12/22.

