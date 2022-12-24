Search on for woman missing after night out

Christina was last seen at the Custard Factory in Digbeth and Birmingham Police are looking for help finding her. Photo: Birmingham Police

Birmingham Police have put out a message for help with finding Christina, who has not been seen since yesterday at the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

The 31-year-old was seen wearing white Jordan trainers, black and white bottoms and a black jacket.

Birmingham Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Can you help us find Christina?

"The 31-year-old was last seen yesterday (Friday, December 23) by the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

"Christina is 5ft 7ins and was wearing white Jordan trainers, black and white bottoms and a black jacket.