Search on for woman missing after night out

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A police search is underway to help find a missing woman last seen at a popular city venue.

Christina was last seen at the Custard Factory in Digbeth and Birmingham Police are looking for help finding her. Photo: Birmingham Police
Birmingham Police have put out a message for help with finding Christina, who has not been seen since yesterday at the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

The 31-year-old was seen wearing white Jordan trainers, black and white bottoms and a black jacket.

Birmingham Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Can you help us find Christina?

"The 31-year-old was last seen yesterday (Friday, December 23) by the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

"Christina is 5ft 7ins and was wearing white Jordan trainers, black and white bottoms and a black jacket.

"If you see her, please call 999 quoting PID 430890."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

