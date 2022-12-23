Petition calling for Solihull lake tragedy boy to be given George Cross award signed by more than 22,000 supporters

Jack Johnson

Four boys died after they fell through the ice on December 11.

Jack Johnson, 10, died in the tragedy, as well as brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, and their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart.

It has been reported that Jack had jumped into the lake to try and save others.

A petition was launched on change.org by Robert Lofthouse, who is calling for Jack to be posthumously awarded the George Cross.

It has now been signed by more than 22,000 people.

Further messages of support have been posted by those who have signed the petition.

One said: "This youngster paid the ultimate price for trying to save other people. His bravery should be recognised."

Another said: "This little boy sadly lost his life, being brave and trying to save his friends. His family deserve the award in his honour."

In a Facebook post, Jack's aunt Charlotte McIlmurray said Jack "ran and tried to save" the other three boys who became stuck in the freezing lake.

Kinghurst's St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, where Jack attended, said Jack "died living out our school motto of actions speak louder than words".

To sign the petition visit change.org/p/george-cross-for-young-jack-johnson

A fundraising appeal in memory of the four boys has also surpassed £86,000.

To find out more and to make a donation, go to gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes