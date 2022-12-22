Two men jailed for life for murder of Jason D'Aguilar after ‘vicious and completely unprovoked’ attack

Jordan Haines and Ben Wiggett (Photos: West Midlands Police)

Jason D'Aguilar, 33, was found with serious injuries on Central Avenue, Longbridge, after being repeatedly punched and kicked in June 2021.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

Birmingham Crown Court heard how Ben Wiggett and Jordan Haines attacked Mr D’Aguilar, who had been out watching the England vs Croatia match with friends.

Witnesses spoke of a ‘vicious and completely unprovoked’ attack on the victim just before 10pm on June 13.

Wiggett handed himself in to police the following day, and told officers in an interview that he had drunk up to nine pints that day.

He said he believed a bottle had been thrown at his group of friends by Jason D’Aguilar's group.

When Haines was arrested, he answered ‘no comment’ to questions but sniggered when he was shown CCTV from the night.

Both were found guilty of murder following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court earlier this year, and were sentenced yesterday.

Haines was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 15 years, while Wiggett was jailed for life with a minimum of 14 years.

A third man was found not guilty of affray.

In a statement, Jason's family said: “No sentence is enough for us.

"As a family we live a life sentence every hour of every day."

"In a few days it will be Christmas, sadly there are no visiting times in heaven like there are in prison," they continued.

"The CCTV that was shown during the trial demonstrates the cowardly acts of Haines and Wiggett towards Jason.

"It was never a fight, it was a sustained attack on a defenceless man whilst he lay on the floor.

"Haines and Wiggett destroyed Jason, and our children’s lives by depriving them of their daddy.