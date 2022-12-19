Villa players bring good tidings to hospice

There was a festive feeling in the air

Star players from the club brought festive cheer to children and families at Acorns on Monday in the return of their annual Christmas visit.

A long-standing fixture of Acorns festive calendar, the player visit to the charity’s hospice on Oak Tree Lane in Selly Oak had not taken place in person for three years due to the pandemic.

A number of the Club’s stars including Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, Marvelous Nakamba and Philippe Coutinho made an appearance at the hospice to meet adoring young fans and their parents, give out presents, sign autographs and pose for photos.

The players were in good spirits, sharing a laugh with people at Acorns

Head Nurse, Lindsey Homer, said: “This was a truly magical visit from the players, and we are overjoyed that they could come back to Acorns today after so long.

"To see the faces of the children light-up was just wonderful and these are memories that will stay with the families forever.

“Christmas is always a magical time at Acorns and events like these are an important part of the care we provide – creating moments of joy and precious memories for children and families, at Christmas and all year round.

"We are so grateful to the Club for organising the day, and to all the players for taking time out their busy schedules to make this a visit to remember."

The visit also brought focus to the festive appeal run by Acorns.

Players like Danny Ings took the time to pose for selfies with fans

Acorn's 2022 festive Appeal is shining a spotlight on these special moments and calls upon the community to help make this Christmas special for local children and families.

Acorns Christmas Cracker Appeal aims to raise funds towards the charity’s vital nursing care and family support to ensure its dedicated teams can continue to create moments full of joy now and long into the future.

Ms Homer said: “For the children we care for at Acorns, it’s not just about providing all their specialist medical needs, but every day we create the fun, joy and laughter that all children need and visits like this are the perfect way to do that."