Tributes to 'treasured father' and district judge who died in Aston Expressway collision

Matthew Mawdsley died after being struck by several cars on the Aston Expressway. Photo: West Midlands Police

Matthew Mawdsley had recently been appointed as a District Judge for the West Midlands but suffered serious injuries near the junction of Bagot Street at around 10pm on Friday.

The 54-year-old is understood to have been hit by a car which did not stop, and was then struck by two other cars later which did stop.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mr Mawdsley was confirmed dead at the scene.

In a tribute, his family said: "We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Matt.

"He was a treasured father-of-three, husband, son and brother, as well as being a valued friend and respected colleague to so many people.

"He achieved much in his long career as a barrister, especially his recent appointment as a District Judge, but it was his warmth, humour, kindness and generosity that made him so well loved.

"We will love Matt always and ask please that our privacy be respected as we grieve for him."

A 32-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police said its investigation is ongoing and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and not already contacted them.

The force said it was particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam or mobile phone footage.