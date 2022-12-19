Thousands sign petition calling for Solihull lake tragedy boy to be given George Cross award

Jack Johnson

Four boys died after they fell through the ice on Sunday.

Jack Johnson, 10, died in the tragedy, as well as brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, and their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart.

It has been reported that Jack had jumped into the lake to try and save others.

A petition has now been launched on change.org by Robert Lofthouse, who is calling for Jack to be posthumously awarded the George Cross.

It has already been signed by more than 3,000 people in just a couple of days.

Brothers Finlay, eight, and Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Tom Stewart, 11, were three of the four boys to die in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy in Kingshurst, Solihull

The petition reads: "On Sunday, 11th December 2022, 10-year old Jack Johnson attempted to rescue some young boys who had fallen through ice in a Solihull lake.

"He gave his life in the attempt to save them.

"Please join this petition for young Jack to be posthumously awarded the George Cross.

"The George Cross is the civilian equivalent of the Victoria Cross, which is awarded to Armed Forces personnel for extreme gallantry.

"Jack Johnson GC.

"Let’s make it happen."

Kinghurst's St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, where Jack attended, said Jack "died living out our school motto of actions speak louder than words".

Messages of support have also been posted by those who have signed the petition.

One said: "At a time like this words are never enough, but they are all we have.

"This is just a fitting way to honour this young boy and keep his memory alive."

Another said: "I am overwhelmed by the bravery shown by Jack.

"His family will be heartbroken at such a devastating loss, but so proud of him at the same time.

"He deserves the greatest accolade! God bless xx"

In a Facebook post, Jack's aunt Charlotte McIlmurray said Jack "ran and tried to save" the other three boys who became stuck in the freezing lake.