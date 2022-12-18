Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Human remains found in back garden of house

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

Police searching a garden at a house have uncovered human remains they believe to be that of a child.

Police have announced the discovery of human remains they believe to be of a child
Police have announced the discovery of human remains they believe to be of a child

Officers from West Midlands Police have made the discovery of human remains after digging in the back garden of a house on Clarence Road in Handsworth for more than a week.

The force said on Sunday in an update that it believed the remains to be the body of a child and said the remains would go through a post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

Two people have appeared in court charged with neglect for causing or allowing the death of a child, while police investigators remain at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers searching the garden of a property in Handsworth have discovered what are believed to be human remains.

"The body is believed to be that of a child; a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

"Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.

"The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues.

"The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search, but are not connected to the investigation."

The two defendants have appeared in court charged with neglect for causing or allowing the death of a child

Tai-zamarai Yasharahyalah, 40, appeared in front of JPs at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on December 9 and was remanded for next hearing for pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on January 9, 2023

Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 41, appeared before magistrates on December 13

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News