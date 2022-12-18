Police have announced the discovery of human remains they believe to be of a child

Officers from West Midlands Police have made the discovery of human remains after digging in the back garden of a house on Clarence Road in Handsworth for more than a week.

The force said on Sunday in an update that it believed the remains to be the body of a child and said the remains would go through a post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

Two people have appeared in court charged with neglect for causing or allowing the death of a child, while police investigators remain at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers searching the garden of a property in Handsworth have discovered what are believed to be human remains.

"The body is believed to be that of a child; a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

"Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.

"The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues.

"The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search, but are not connected to the investigation."

The two defendants have appeared in court charged with neglect for causing or allowing the death of a child

Tai-zamarai Yasharahyalah, 40, appeared in front of JPs at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on December 9 and was remanded for next hearing for pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on January 9, 2023