Emergency services respond to youths seen on icy lake in park

The youths were seen on the ice in Trittiford Mill Park in Yardley Wood. Photo: Graham Young

Three police vehicles and five emergency response teams were called to the main Priory Road entrance to Trittiford Mill Park in Yardley Wood on Sunday after three youths were seen on the ice

More than half a dozen lifebuoys could be seen scattered around the lake, with many nowhere near the posts which house them and they had not been thrown on the ice in a bid to rescue anybody.

The emergency team's response came after three people had been seen on the ice on both sides of the frozen lake.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Trittiford Mill Park, in Priory Road, Yardley Wood, shortly after 11am today to reports boys were playing on ice on the lake.

"The boys had left the lake when we arrived but we identified them and offered them safety advice about the dangers of playing on ice."

The incident comes just a week after the deaths of four boys who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst just before 3pm on Sunday, December 11.

Rain has been forecast in many parts from this afternoon with the freezing temperatures of the past ten days disappearing.