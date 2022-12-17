Warnings issued during cold snap in wake of tragic deaths

Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene at Babbs Mill Lake

The four boys, aged died in hospital after they fell through the ice on Sunday.

Brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, both died in the tragedy, as well as their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart and 10-year-old Jack Johnson.

As the cold snap continues, councils across the region have been urging people to take care.

Posting on Twitter, Walsall Council said: "Water may look safe, but it can be dangerous.

"Learn to spot and keep away from dangers. You may swim well in a warm indoor pool, but that does not mean that you will be able to swim in cold water."

Wolverhampton Council tweeted: "As the cold snap continues take extra care while out and about this weekend.

"The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in parts of the West Midlands with a level 3 cold weather alert in place until midnight Sunday. Please check in on vulnerable family & friends."

Meanwhile, Dudley Council also urged people to take care around frozen lakes, ponds and canals

On Twitter, the authority posted: "Please do not walk on frozen waterways. Dogs should also not be allowed onto the ice and should be kept on a lead around water.

"In the event of an emergency, please call 999."

West Midlands Police said on Friday night: "Following the tragedy at Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull on Sunday, inquests into the deaths of the four boys will be opened on Monday, December 19 at 8.30am by the senior Coroner Mrs Louise Hunt."

An official fundraiser for heartbroken families has now reached more than £64,000.

Donations poured in from around the world after it was confirmed all four boys had died.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes