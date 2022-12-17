Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warnings issued during cold snap in wake of tragic deaths

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Councils have issued pleas to people to stay away from the ice in the wake of the Babbs Mill lake tragedy in Solihull.

Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene at Babbs Mill Lake
Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene at Babbs Mill Lake

The four boys, aged died in hospital after they fell through the ice on Sunday.

Brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, both died in the tragedy, as well as their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart and 10-year-old Jack Johnson.

As the cold snap continues, councils across the region have been urging people to take care.

Posting on Twitter, Walsall Council said: "Water may look safe, but it can be dangerous.

"Learn to spot and keep away from dangers. You may swim well in a warm indoor pool, but that does not mean that you will be able to swim in cold water."

Wolverhampton Council tweeted: "As the cold snap continues take extra care while out and about this weekend.

"The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in parts of the West Midlands with a level 3 cold weather alert in place until midnight Sunday. Please check in on vulnerable family & friends."

Meanwhile, Dudley Council also urged people to take care around frozen lakes, ponds and canals

On Twitter, the authority posted: "Please do not walk on frozen waterways. Dogs should also not be allowed onto the ice and should be kept on a lead around water.

"In the event of an emergency, please call 999."

West Midlands Police said on Friday night: "Following the tragedy at Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull on Sunday, inquests into the deaths of the four boys will be opened on Monday, December 19 at 8.30am by the senior Coroner Mrs Louise Hunt."

An official fundraiser for heartbroken families has now reached more than £64,000.

Donations poured in from around the world after it was confirmed all four boys had died.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes

A vigil will be held at the park today, December 17, following a huge outpouring of grief in the community.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News