Go Fund Me page raises thousands in days to help lake families

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

The kindness of strangers is set to benefit the families of the boys who died after being pulled from a freezing lake.

The money raised will help the families of Finlay and Samuel Butler and Thomas Stewart. Photo: West Midlands Police
A fundraiser for the bereaved families in the Solihull lake tragedy is closing in on a £50,000 in less than 48 hours.

Donations have been pouring in from around the world after it was confirmed all four boys who fell into Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday, December 11 died.

Thousands of people have donated to the fundraising page which was set up on Wednesday night to help support the families of victims Thomas Stewart, Samuel and Finlay Butler and Jack Johnson.

Brothers eight-year-old Finlay and six-year-old Samuel Butler and their cousin 11-year-old Thomas Stewart were pulled from the freezing lake and rushed to hospital following the incident.

Police announced soon after that Finlay, Thomas and a fourth boy, Jack Johnson, had perished, with Samuel dying several days later.

In the last 24 hours, at least two people donated £1,000 each to the tragic boys' families.

Karen Cruise, donating £20, wrote on the site: "My heart breaks for the families of these beautiful boys. I cannot imagine what you are all going through."

Paul Gregory, donating £100, said: "So heartbreaking. Such a sad sad loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you your family. Finlay, Samuel, Thomas and Jack - RIP."

Shanni Lou De, who set up the GoFundMe page, said in an update today: "The kindness of people, not just in the community, but around the world is absolutely amazing.

On behalf of the boys' families, I would like to thank each and every one of you for your heartfelt comments, your donations and your words of love for all four boys.

"It is very much appreciated and we know the boys and their families will be in your hearts forever. Thank you and god bless you all."

The fundraising page can be found by going to gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes

Birmingham
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

