Emergency services rush to Birmingham Airport as car engulfed in flames

Firefighters were called to Birmingham Airport after a car fire broke out.

Car fire at Birmingham Airport. Photo: Birmingham Airport
Dramatic images show the car engulfed in flames. The fire was caused by a mechanical fault.

Birmingham Airport Police urged drivers to check and maintain vehicles regularly.

A spokesman said: "Fortunately nobody was hurt when this vehicle caught fire due to a mechanical fault, but acts as a reminder to all that we regularly check and maintain our vehicles."

