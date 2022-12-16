Emergency services rush to Birmingham Airport as car engulfed in flames

Dramatic images show the car engulfed in flames. The fire was caused by a mechanical fault.
Birmingham Airport Police urged drivers to check and maintain vehicles regularly.
A spokesman said: "Fortunately nobody was hurt when this vehicle caught fire due to a mechanical fault, but acts as a reminder to all that we regularly check and maintain our vehicles."
