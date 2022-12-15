Tributes flood in for boy, 6, who died following Solihull lake tragedy as fundraiser for boys' families reaches £15,000

21 Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers and stood in silence near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands. Picture date: Tuesday December 13, 2022. PA Photo. Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, a nature park in Solihull, at 2.36pm on Sunday, with reports from the scene and social media indicating that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake. See PA story POLICE Solihull. Photo credit should read: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

It comes just a day after it was confirmed a six-year-old boy became the fourth child to die after falling through the ice.

The boys were pulled from Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, on Sunday, December 11, where they all suffered cardiac arrest, after falling into the freezing water.

Tributes have been pouring in for the four boys, and a fundraiser started for their families reached its £10,000 goal within 15 hours, with many calling the boys "heroes".

On social media, a tribute paid by the emergency services read: "We're devastated to hear the fourth child rescued from the Babbs Mill Lake incident a few days ago has very sadly died.

"We wish the family strength and comfort in these tragic circumstances."

One user wrote: "I can't stop thinking about those poor little boys and their families," while another said: "Unimaginable grief for those dear, dear families. I just can't imagine the grief they are under."

The gofundme launched for the boy's families by Shanni Lou De, reached its goal of £10,000 in under 15 hours, exceeding £15,000 this morning.

One user on the page wrote: "I cannot comprehend the pain, especially at this time of year. No parent should have to face this absolutely devastating news.

"I am without a doubt so so sorry for all of your losses. My thoughts and heart are with you."

The gofundme has nearly reached £15,000 to go towards the boy's families, with some users giving up to £1,000.

Another post on the donation site said: "I'm so sad and feel helpless, no words can explain the pain the families are in right now, and to take away some of the burdens of seeing these four angels on the final journey is the least we can do. God bless you lads."