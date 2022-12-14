Notification Settings

Narcotics Anonymous launch first bus poster campaign

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished:

Narcotics Anonymous has launched an advertising campaign on buses to encourage addicts looking to find recovery from drug addiction.

The Narcotics Anonymous bus campaign

This awareness campaign will run through December and January across 15 major cities in the UK including Birmingham, providing details of the NA helpline and website for addicts trying to stop using.

There are 20 support groups in Birmingham and the Black Country and addicts do not have to have stopped using substances to attend these

meetings but can look to the support of fellow addicts in recovery to stop using.

There is never a need for an appointment or invitation to join a meeting, there are no waiting lists and no fees to pay to attend any of the meetings.

The NA website is www.ukna.org or via their UK Helpline on 0300 999 1212 (open 10am to midnight, every day).

