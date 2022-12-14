Narcotics Anonymous launch first bus poster campaign

The Narcotics Anonymous bus campaign

This awareness campaign will run through December and January across 15 major cities in the UK including Birmingham, providing details of the NA helpline and website for addicts trying to stop using.

There are 20 support groups in Birmingham and the Black Country and addicts do not have to have stopped using substances to attend these

meetings but can look to the support of fellow addicts in recovery to stop using.

There is never a need for an appointment or invitation to join a meeting, there are no waiting lists and no fees to pay to attend any of the meetings.