Detectives begin search for human remains as part of child death inquiry

Police have begun the search at an address on Clarence Road in Handsworth. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police said the search operation at a property in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was not connected to the current occupants of the address.

The information was received relating to the death of a child at a house on the road in 2020.

Two people, a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on December 9 on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilful neglect.

Both have been charged for neglect and are on bail for the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child.

A 40-year-old man was remanded following his appearance at court, while a 41-year-old woman will be appearing at court in due course.

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.

“We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”