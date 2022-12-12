Late night pizza bar launches limited edition The Ghost Of Christmas Past(y) pizza

Christmas at Crazy Pedros

The pizza flavour encapsulates a traditional Christmas dinner, but in their trademark Pedro style. The toppings are a blend of Pedro’s white pizza sauce, festive bakes, pigs in blankets, stuffing, gravy, cranberry ketchup and sage.

The Ghost Of Christmas Past(y) is available to order at the Crazy Pedro’s Custard Factory site throughout December.

Jobe Ferguson, Liars Group owner, said, “We’re excited to have launched our 2022 Christmas pizza at Crazy Pedro’s Birmingham. We hope to see lots of hungry Brummies enjoying pizza and mezcal until the early mornings!”