Flights will depart and arrive as normal at Birmingham Airport despite strikes

Birmingham Airport

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) members will walk out nationally on December 23, 24, 25 and December 28, 29 and 30 in a dispute over pay and conditions.

But departing passengers to all destinations to and from Birmingham Airport will be unaffected as Ministry of Defence personnel step-in to cover the absent workers.

Arriving passengers from the Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands are unaffected. Passengers with biometric – UK and EU passports – can use electronic border gates as normal but people have been told to expect delays at peak times.

People arriving without biometric passports should join the queue for face-to-face processing by border officials should expect a slightly longer wait than normal at peak times.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said: “Throughout the Border Force strike period, we and our airlines partners will operate our normal schedule of flights both in and out of Birmingham Airport.

“The Border Force strike will not affect any departing passengers, irrespective of destination, and for inbound passengers we have mitigation plans which aim to make their entry into the UK as swift and easy as possible.”