American soul sensations The Flirtations headling Night Owl Christmas show

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished:

American 1960s soul sensations The Flirtations are headlining Digbeth’s The Night Owl Christmas show.

Support on Saturday night is Abi Farrell of East London’s independent label Big AC Records. Tickets are available now at £20.

Mazzy Snape, from the Night Owl, said: "This Christmas you can treat yourself to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the soulful American trio who took over the UK scene with their hits Nothing but a Heartache, Changes Darkness into light and Little Darling.

"This is set to be The Night Owl's biggest show of 2022 and a great way to celebrate Christmas early."

The Flirtations’ album Sounds Like The Flirtations was recently reissued on vinyl via Decca Records.

Originally released on Deram in 1969, Sounds Like The Flirtations features some of the group’s most beloved tunes, including Someone Out There, Love is a Sad Song’, and the classic Nothing But A Heartache.

Abi Farrell previously played at the Night Owl at their Big AC Records Live Revue back in May.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

