Bowling alley and with bar and video game arcade planned next to city railway station

The proposed site for the bowling alley by New Street station. Photo: Google

Preliminary plans lodged with Birmingham City Council Planning Department would see the huge space above TK Maxx and opposite Birmingham New Street station transformed into a three-level leisure venue, with an external staircase added.

The applicant, The Bullring Ltd Partnership, already owns the building and is hoping that a change of use to a ten-pin bowling alley would be allowed under the current planning restrictions.

A statement from the applicant said: “The intended operator is a leisure company specialising in bowling lanes, operating in multiple locations across the country bringing together quirky bowling lanes and competitive leisure facilities, retro arcade machines supported by a food and beverage offer.”

If successful the bowling alley would hope to open between 10.30am and midnight Sunday to Thursday and 10.30 am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Plans included with the application include three floors. The bottom floor would operate as a private functioning area for socialising which would involve activities such as beer pong.

The second level would include the bowling alley, as well as a bar and a reception area where customers can hire shoes. The top level would be an arcade including some of the latest video games.

A roof terrace would also be included in the plans which would be used for external seating. The site comprises part of the former ‘Wades building’ known as 1 Queens Drive, Birmingham and has been used as offices since 2003.