Cast get into character ahead of big festive shows

Jake Lomas, Neal Foster and Emma Swan get ready to put on a big show in Birmingham

Neal Foster, Jake Lomas and Emma Swan posed in full costume on the stage at Birmingham Symphony Hall ahead of Birmingham Stage Company’s stage show of Horrible Christmas at the hall on Sunday, December 11.

They also posed at Ice Skate Birmingham, the Giant Observation Wheel and the Library of Birmingham’s Children’s Library.

Horrible Christmas is produced by Birmingham Stage Company, one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families.

It is directed by actor and director Neal Foster, whose directing credits include the Olivier Award nominated productions of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

This latest version of Horrible Christmas, featuring a cast of eight actors, tells the story of how Christmas came to be what it is today, in true Horrible Histories style.

When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day.

From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, Horrible Christmas is a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.

Neal Foster said, “I’m thrilled to be opening Birmingham Stage Company’s 2022 tour of Horrible Christmas at Birmingham’s incredible Symphony Hall.

"I had a wonderful time introducing two of our cast members, Emma and Jake, to some of Birmingham’s best-known landmarks as we prepare for the shows.

"We’re all very excited to start this Horrible festive adventure, so Birmingham audiences can look forward to some truly festive fun with Horrible Christmas.”

Horrible Christmas is at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Sunday, December 11 at 11.30am and 2.30pm, with tickets priced from £14.50.