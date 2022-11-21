Joe Lycett reveals money shredding over David Beckham ultimatum was fake

Joe Lycett shreds the magazine

The Birmingham-born star streamed a video on Sunday of him wearing a colourful outfit and goggles throwing two blocks of cash into a shredder at 1pm.

It was met with a mixed reaction with people across social media praising him for making a bold statement, whilst others criticised him for wasting cash.

The move came after he called on the former England star to end his deal with Qatar or the money along with his status as a "gay icon" would be shredded.

But now the comedian has said the money which was thrown into the shredder was real, but what came out of it was fake – with the real cash having already been donated to LGBTQ-plus charities.

Joe said in a video on social media: "This is my final message to David Beckham, it's me – that pr*** who shredded lots of money in a cost of living crisis. So where were we? I told you I was going to destroy £10,000 if you didn't end your relationship with Qatar before the first day of the World Cup.

"And then when you didn't end your relationship, or even respond in any way, I streamed myself dropping £10,000 into a shredder. Or did I? I haven't quite told you the whole truth. Because the truth is that money that went into the shredder was real, but the money that came out was fake. I would never destroy real money, I would never be so irresponsible.

"In fact, the £10,000 had already been donated to LGBTQ-plus charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet last week. I never expected to hear from you, it was an empty threat to get people talking, in many ways like your deal with Qatar David – full of b*******."