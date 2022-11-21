Duran Duran to perform in Birmingham next year as part of UK and Ireland tour

Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The band, which was formed in the city, rose to fame during the 80s and has just celebrated a year in which they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They headline London's Hyde Park, performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert and closed the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

And now they are set to headline five shows through spring next year and will play at the Utilita Arena on May 5, 2023, in the second-to-last show of the five performances.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon said: "2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran – mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. In July we celebrated our years together at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time Festival.

"Next spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party. It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

A deluxe edition of the band's new studio album FUTURE PAST will be released on November 25. The tour will kick off on April 29 in The AO Arena in Manchester, before moving to the O2 in London on May 1 and then the First Direct Arena in Leeds on May 4.