Jason not tyred after raising £3,000 for children's hospital

Lorraine Gough receives her prize from Jason Addison, who has raised £3,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Lorraine Gough, from West Bromwich, won a set of tyres worth £400 in the event organised by Jason Addison, the latest in a series of fundraising events in memory of his later father.

Jason’s father Roy was a former British middleweight boxing champion, who founded Addison Tyre Centre in Tipton. Jason worked alongside his father from 1986 until he passed away last year at the age of 82.

Jason, 51, who lives in Sedgley, said Birmingham Children’s Hospital saved the life of his son, Scott, when he was a child.

Scott was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was four, and received three years of treatment.

Jason said that for this reason the Birmingham Children’s Hospital charity was very close to his heart.

Lorraine, who was presented with her prize during a visit to Addison Tyre Centre in Prince's End, is chairman of Midland Freewheelers Bloodbikes, a charity where volunteers transport blood and essential medical supplies by motorcycle to hospitals around the region.

Earlier this year she served as a baton carrier for the Commonwealth Games.

Jason is seeking to raise £10,000 for the hospital.