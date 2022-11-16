Some affordable ideas for days out with the kids this Autumn and Winter

Wildlife Photography of the Year Exhibition.

If you're stuck for ideas, plenty of attractions in the Black Country and wider West Midlands make an impressive 'family days out' list published by London Northwestern Railway this week.

From museum trips to zoos, climbing areas to parks, there is bound to be something for everyone.

Here are some affordable ideas for days out with the kids:

The Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

The Black Country museum provides the ultimate living history experience, offering a look back in time at how people lived and worked in yesteryear.

There are shops, schoolrooms, heritage vehicles and crafting workshops – it's easy to spend a good few hours here.

For the parents - its also where some of Peaky Blinders was filmed.

There are family passes and packages available, or adult tickets from £19.95, child tickets £9.95, and under 2’s go free.

Nearest station: Tipton

Dudley Zoo and Castle, Dudley

The popular family spot lets visitors explore the animal exhibits – which have been built into the ruins of the 10th Century castle – and pet the animals in the farm and petting zoo. To any child's delight, there is also an adventure playground.

Adult tickets start at £17.70, and children aged 3-15 can get entry from £12.25, or there are a range of family bundle tickets available.

Nearest station: Tipton

One of Dudley Zoo and Castle's meerkats.

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, Rugby

Rugby is roughly 40 minutes from Birmingham New Street. Visitors can see the art gallery and museum – every Tuesday morning, the museum hosts a special event for Mini Explorers, recommended for children aged two to five.

The site also has a cafe and affordable entry fees at £2

Nearest station: Rugby

Family Friendly Art Talks, Herbert Art Gallery, Coventry

A free event at the Herbert Art Gallery, the Family Friendly Art Talks is on the last Saturday of every month until January 2023, where artworks will be 'brought to life' through animated talks, and where children will be encouraged to talk, ask questions, and share interpretations. Recommended for children aged three and above.

Nearest station: Coventry

Messy Play - one of the many activities at Herbert Art Gallery and Museum. Picture: Herbert Art Gallery and Museum.

Winter Chocolate Market, Coventry

At the Fargo Village market, families are invited to explore the Winter Chocolate Market this month. Stalls will be serving brownies, truffles, cupcakes, and high-quality chocolate. The market is open on Saturday November 19 and 20, and is free to attend.

Nearest station: Coventry

FarGo Winter Chocolate Market. Picture: FarGo/Visit Coventry.

Coventry Cathedral and Blitz Museum

For an historical trip, LNWR recommends the Coventry Cathedral and Blitz Museum. Visitors will find Coventry’s twin cathedrals, and learn about what life in Coventry was like in World War II in the Blitz Museum. The ruined cathedral and modern cathedral are both free to visit, or you can pay a small fee to climb the tower and get a view of the city.

Nearest station: Coventry

The royals visiting Coventry cathedral.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Wolverhampton Art Gallery

Wolverhampton Art Gallery will be hosting a special exhibition of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year until December 24. Visitors can browse a selection of award-winning nature and wildlife photography. Tickets cost £5.50 for adults and £3.50 for children.

The art gallery also has a range of free exhibits to see, all within an 18th century building.

Nearest station: Wolverhampton

Bantock House, Wolverhampton

Situated in 43 acres of parkland and gardens, many will know the hidden gem that is Bantock House. Having recently been restored to its Edwardian-era glory, visitors can get a glimpse into the past, with art, artefacts, and archaeology to explore. Entry is free and the site.

Nearest station: Wolverhampton

A recent puppet exhibition at Bantock House.

Victoria Park, Stafford

Victoria Park is right next to Stafford train station. Here you can find an aviary, riverside walks, a play area with an eight metre high tower, a skatepark, and acres of space for games and play. Entry is, of course, free.

Nearest station: Stafford

An aerial shot of Victoria Park, Stafford.

The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery, Stoke-on-Trent

Stoke-on-Trent is a slightly further train ride, followed by a quick nine-minute bus trip to The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery. A nod to Staffordshire's pottery heritage, the museum and gallery has many a creative workshop this November. Children are encouraged to get hands on in making their own pot for £3 per workshop.

Nearest station: Stoke-on-Trent

The Potteries also showcases historical artefacts. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA