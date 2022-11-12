Emergency services called to motorway crash near Birmingham

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions five and six in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police attended along with the ambulance and fire services.
West Midlands Police Specials shared a photo from the scene on Twitter along with the post: "One lane of traffic running past the scene. Minor injuries, but two HGVs require recovery."
@CMPG #CMPGspecials on scene at a multi vehicle RTC M42 N/B J5 - J6 with @OFFICIALWMAS @WestMidsFire @HighwaysWMIDS— West Midlands Police Specials (@SpecialsWMP) November 12, 2022
