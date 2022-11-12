Notification Settings

Emergency services called to motorway crash near Birmingham

By Lisa O'Brien

Emergency services were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M42 near Birmingham.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: West Midlands Police Specials
The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions five and six in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police attended along with the ambulance and fire services.

West Midlands Police Specials shared a photo from the scene on Twitter along with the post: "One lane of traffic running past the scene. Minor injuries, but two HGVs require recovery."

