Metro delayed after car blocks line ahead of rush hour

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

Commuters hitting the rush hour in a city centre were left facing delays after the Midlands Metro was blocked.

The Metro was delayed by a car blocking the line between St Chads and Edgbaston Village
The line was reported by West Midlands Metro as being blocked by a car between St Chads and Edgbaston Village at around 5.58am.

Engineers from the service were sent to the scene to assess the situation and remove the car.

It was reported around 7.09am that the car had been removed and the Metro was again able to run to and from Edgbaston Village.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said at the time of the incident: "Due to a car blocking the tram, trams are unable to run between between St Chads and Edgbaston Village.

"Engineers are on the way to assess the situation."

The spokesman later went to Twitter to report: "I can confirm the disruption has now been cleared and we are able to run to Edgbaston Village."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

