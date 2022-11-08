Rail passengers hit with travel delays after incident at Birmingham New Street

Services to Birmingham New Street were cancelled or delayed after an incident at the station

Passengers on trains heading towards Birmingham New Street on all lines were facing delays and cancellations after an incident was reported at the station at around 7.09pm on Tuesday.

It meant that services on the Cross City Line towards Lichfield, Walsall Line and West Coast Main Line towards Wolverhampton were either cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes while emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Midlands Trains said that the delays on the services were expected to remain until the end of the day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Trains said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident at Birmingham New Street.

"As a result, some lines are blocked.

"Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

"This is expected until the end of the day."