First of its kind Asda Express opens selling 'everything shoppers need'

Asda Express on Churchill Road.

Asda Express has opened in Sutton Coldfield, and is the UK’s first mini version of the supermarket that operates independently – as opposed to the separately owned 'Asda On the Go' found at some petrol forecourts.

The shop has around 3,000 products for sale including fresh and chilled groceries, ready meals, alcohol, the Extra Special range and their popular £10 deals for two.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: "The launch of our first Asda Express convenience stores is a landmark moment and a key step on our journey to bring Asda to more customers in more communities right across the UK.

"The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that's popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch. We're confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep."

The store has created 17 new jobs in the community, and a further 500 will be created next year following 30 new sites across the country.