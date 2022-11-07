Facade works completed at historic Birmingham hotel building

The exterior of the Macdonald Burlington Hotel, Birmingham, has been restored

Scaffolding has been removed to the New Street elevation of the Macdonald Burlington Hotel to reveal the restored exterior of the Victorian building.

Hortons’ has made a significant investment in conducting necessary works to repair and replace the building’s damaged stonework, including one section of the Lower Temple Street facade.

Structural repairs have been completed on five dormer windows on the uppermost floors, with brickwork repointed and leadwork repaired and replaced where necessary. Paintwork has also been cleaned, including the parapet detailing at the highest levels of the building.

The Macdonald Burlington Hotel is part of the Burlington Arcade, a mixed use period building over seven floors. The property houses retail accommodation to the ground, first and basement levels, hotel accommodation to the ground and upper floors, and office accommodation also to the upper floors.

James Fox, building surveyor at Hortons, said: “The Macdonald Burlington Hotel is a landmark Victorian building in the heart of Birmingham city centre, that is rightly cherished by local people and visitors alike.