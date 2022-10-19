Notification Settings

Appeal launched to find two men suspected of making threats

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

An appeal for help with finding two wanted men has been put out to the public.

Ben Robinson and Mitchell Wakefield are wanted by West Midlands Police on charges of making threats. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have put out the appeal to ask for anyone with any information about Ben Robinson and Mitchell Wakefield to come forward.

The two men, both aged 23 and from Erdington in Birmingham, are wanted on suspicion of making threats in Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Ben Robinson and Mitchell Wakefield are?

"The men, both 23 and from Erdington in Birmingham, are wanted on suspicion of making threats in Sutton Coldfield on Saturday (15 Oct).

"Contact us via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/810995/22."

