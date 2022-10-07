Notification Settings

60 minute delays after vehicle overturns on M6

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished: Comments

The Friday evening commute might be a difficult one if your heading south on the M6 this evening.

There was approximately seven miles of congestion on approach (Highways England).

Drivers were facing hour-long delays on the motorway near Birmingham after a vehicle overturned between Junction 5 and Junction 4a just before 2pm.

Two of three lanes were initially closed on the M6 southbound with emergency services in attendance, but all lanes have since reopened.

As rush hour got underway, there was approximately seven miles of congestion on approach, meaning drivers were told to add an hour onto their estimated travel time.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

