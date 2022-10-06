Funding set to help secure volunteering programme

The volunteers were a vital part of the Commonwealth Games and were complimented by the likes of King Charles III

Spirit of 2012 announced the award of a grant of £40,000 to the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee to help secure the future of the Commonwealth Games’ volunteering programme on Thursday.

The 14,000 people, known as the Commonwealth Collective, volunteered their time over the summer and are credited as the most diverse group of volunteers ever seen in the UK.

The grant will enable the Organising Committee to work with existing organisations in the West Midlands to harness this surge in volunteering, and create a plan for a more permanent programme.

In addition to the grant, Spirit of 2012 will work with the Organising Committee through to the end of 2022 to share lessons on setting up and sustaining volunteering programmes in other places.

Over the last eight years, Spirit of 2012 has funded projects that have created nearly 50,000 volunteering opportunities and has a particular focus on ensuring that volunteering opportunities are inclusive for under-served and disabled people.

These have included research and reports into how events can boost volunteering and how volunteering can be more inclusive.

Ruth Hollis, Chief Executive of Spirit of 2012 said: “This year is the tenth anniversary of London 2012.

"As a nation, we’re still talking about that summer, with 65 per cent of people saying that the effects are still being felt ten years on.

"But there was an opportunity at the time, that many feel was lost, to really capitalise on the spirit of the Games Makers.

"We’ve learned a lot since then, and together with the organising committee, we are determined not to lose the opportunity we have here for Birmingham and the West Midlands."

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “There were many stars of the show during Birmingham 2022, but none bigger than the Commonwealth Collective.

"Our volunteers showed the world how generous and helpful the people of our city can be - and those who were a part of the Collective have skills, qualities and experience that can now be used for the good of Birmingham in the future.