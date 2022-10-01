Young Tory leader apologies for 'Dump' comment about Birmingham as mayor Andy Street responds

Andy Street delivered a withering response to Daniel Grainger's tweet

Daniel Grainger made the apology on Twitter after making, then deleting, a comment made at 8.22am which said: "Birmingham is a dump".

Mr Grainger made a subsequent series of posts at 12.20pm to offer an explanation and an apology.

He said: "My tweet in relation to Birmingham was not about the city or its people.

"I’ve always enjoyed my visits to your city, but this morning I was greeted by an individual who threatened me with a mugging.

"I was angry and tweeted without thinking, I apologise for any offence caused.

"I’d also like to directly apologise to @andy4wm, the Conservatives and other representatives of Birmingham for my ill conceived comments.

"I have now deleted the tweet."

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street made a reply to Mr Grainger, urging him to try and take some time to learn about the city and saying he was a proud Brummie who would not accept anyone putting the city down.

He said: "Off you pop then, and take anyone with the same views with you.

"Try and take some time to grow up and understand just why this city is so special whilst you’re gone.

"I may be a Conservative, but I’m also a bloody proud Brummie.